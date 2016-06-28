'Dance Mums' star pleads guilty to tax fraud and money laundering

Getty Images Abby Lee Miller at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in March 2016.

“Dance Mums” star Abby Lee Miller entered a guilty plea on Monday to federal tax fraud and money laundering charges.

According to the Associated Press, Miller pleaded guilty to charges that she did not disclose $675,000 during a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of her Penn Hills dance studio.

Additionally, Miller pleaded guilty to newer charges that she failed to report bringing money into the country from Australia in excess of $10,000.

Deadline reported that Miller made a plea deal with investigators after the new charges of failure to report the money brought into the US were made last week.

She faces a sentence of 24 to 30 months of jail time and a hefty fine. Miller’s attorneys, though, have requested no more than six months in jail for the charges.

Previously, she faced five years in prison and a $5 million fine for the original charges.

Also according to Deadline, Miller smuggled in about $120,000 from Australia. Court documents allegedly show she had employees help to carry the money into the United States in plastic Ziploc bags placed in their suitcases.

Miller was first indicted on charges last October of allegedly failing to report all of her income from the Lifetime reality show “Dance Mums” and its spin-offs during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Last week, Miller released a statement that said she made the “difficult decision” of “accepting responsibility” for the bankruptcy fraud.

Read Miller’s full statement below:

“Events over the past several months have been extremely challenging for me, my family, my friends and most important, my students. Because of this I made the very difficult decision to close the door on this chapter of my life by accepting responsibility for mistakes I have made along the way. I appreciate all the wonderful messages of support I’ve received from around the world and look forward to the future and getting back to my life’s work; helping young dancers fulfil their potential.”

Miller has starred on “Dance Mums” for six seasons. The show follows Miller’s dance studio, her young competitive dance team, and their competitive mothers. She has also starred on at least two spin-off series.

Lifetime didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

