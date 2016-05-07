US

Something revolutionary just happened on this toxic, neon-yellow landscape that's been sitting in plain sight for centuries

Emmanuel Ocbazghi, Jessica Orwig

In April, a team led the first scientific expedition of the Danakil Depression in history. They braved incredibly hot temperatures and burned their airways breathing in noxious sulphur and chlorine-rich air. Analysis of the Danakil Depression could help scientists understand what life is like in other areas of the galaxy.

Video footage courtesy of 
Milosh Kitchovitch. Produced by Emmanuel Ocbazghi. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.