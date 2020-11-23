UFC boss Dana White says he'll meet with Khabib Nurmagomedov soon to discuss future plans

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s status as an active fighter in the UFC roster remains unclear.

The UFC lightweight champion announced a tearful retirement after submitting Justin Gaethje on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi last month.

In the weeks since, Nurmagomedov’s inner circle including his trainer Javier Mendez, manager Ali Abdelaziz, and the UFC boss Dana White have suggested the fighter will come back for one bout.

This appeared to be at odds with what Nurmagomedov said Friday as he issued a statement saying he no longer has any “competitive interest.”

Speaking at a press conference Saturday, White said he’ll meet Nurmagomedov so they can talk things through.

“I’m giving Khabib some time to think this over and he and I are going to get together and meet soon â€¦ we’ll talk,” White told reporters when asked about the status of the lightweight championship.

Nurmagomedov’s retirement statement cited the death of his father Abdulmanap, who died earlier this year aged 57 following coronavirus complications.

“This is my last fight,” Nurmagomedov said, after weeping in the cage. “No way I’m going to come here without my father.”

