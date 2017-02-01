Dana White says he thinks Ronda Rousey is 'probably done' fighting

After being knocked out by Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds at UFC 207, Ronda Rousey’s future in UFC is uncertain.

It was Rousey’s second straight loss and her first fight in over year after being knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015.

While Rousey hasn’t spoken to MMA media since before her fight against Holm, some have speculated she may be done with fighting.

UFC president Dana White seems to agree. Speaking on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast, White was asked about Rousey and said (via Yahoo’s Kevin Iole):

“She’s good, man. Her spirits are good. She’s doing her thing. In the conversation that I had with her, If I had to say right here, right now, and again, I don’t like saying right here, right now, [because] it’s up to her and [it’s] her thing, but I wouldn’t say she fights again. I think she’s probably done. She’s going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

White continued, explaining why Rousey’s loss to Holm seemed to send her into a spiral:

“It’s not that I even think it was an invincible thing, it’s that she’s so competitive that her career and record meant everything to her. Then, once she lost, she started to say to herself, ‘What the [expletive] am I doing? This is my whole life? This is it? I want to experience and start doing other things.’ That’s what she’s started to do. “She’s got a lot of money. She’s never going to need money again. First of all, unless you spend money like crazy, unless you spend money like Floyd [Mayweather], you’re not going to need money again when you have the kind of money that Ronda has. She’s not a big spender. She’s got a cute place down in Venice, California. She’s got some plans where I think she wants to move to a more desolate place and do her thing. I’m happy for her, man.”

According to Iole, Rousey has several non-fighting projects on her table, including starring in a remake of “Road House,” starring in a movie adaptation of her life, and producing movies for Lifetime.

As Iole notes, with Rousey evading MMA media, there may never be an official announcement of her retirement. Earlier in January, Rousey broke her silence by posting a cryptic Instagram of a J.K. Rowling tweet, saying, “And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

If Rousey is indeed done fighting, White expressed his appreciation for what she’s done for UFC.

“She came in [and] she changed the world. She put female fighting on the map. She’s been part of the biggest fights in the history of women’s fighting and I hope those records can be broken.”

