UFC President Dana White Says Ronda Rousey Would Easily Beat Floyd Mayweather In A Fight

In an interview on ESPN’s Highly Questionable show, UFC President Dana White was asked whether or not he agreed with the notion that 5-foot-7 135 pound Ronda Rousey could beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a Mixed Martial Arts bout.

Rousey is the dominant UFC women’s Bantamweight champion, having won eight of her nine bouts. Mayweather Jr. of course is one of the best boxers of all-time, as he’s compiled an undefeated 45-0 record with his 5-foot-8 frame.

When asked the question White didn’t flinch and responded:

“She would definitely beat him. She’d beat him and she’d hurt him bad.”

The full interview:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t: Terez Owens)

