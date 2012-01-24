Dana White Says GSP Back Sooner Than Expected, Hates Diaz

The up and down roller coaster of the Georges St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz fight finally has a big up. It appears that UFC fans may get their Super Fight sooner than expected as the UFC president reports that GSP is ahead of schedule in his recovery.



UFC fans were dealt some crushing news a few weeks back when it was not only announced that Welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre pulled out of his UFC 143 fight against Nick Diaz, but that the champion would be out until at least 10 months due to injury. The GSP camp has been pretty quiet about his recovery yet Dana White revealed some interesting news on the UFC on FX post-game show.

White talked to the great MMA reporter Ariel Helwani about a number of topics, but it was the bombshell that he dropped on Georges St-Pierre that has everyone talking.

