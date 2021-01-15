Dana White reiterated his 20-year friendship with Trump after being asked if he regrets getting involved in politics: 'I'm not a political person'

Dana White was asked this week if he regrets getting involved in politics considering how divisive the current climate is in the US.

White has a decades-long relationship with the President Donald Trump, has spoken at Republican National Conventions, and said last year that he loves Trump.

Trump, though, finds himself increasingly isolated at The White House after getting impeached a second time, charged by the House of Representatives for “incitement of insurrection” on January 6.

White did not really answer the question about politics, and instead reiterated his friendship with Trump. “I’ve been friends with this guy for 20 years,” he said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” Dana White was asked if he regretted getting involved in politics considering how toxic the current climate is, but the UFC boss didn’t answer and just reiterated his long-standing relationship with Donald Trump.

Speaking to MMA Junkie during the first week of the UFC’s third Fight Island festival in Abu Dhabi, White said: “I’m not a political person as it is, but â€¦ I’ve been friends with this guy for 20 years.”

White’s friendship with the president began in 2001 when Trump persuaded him to hold his first event as the UFC boss, UFC 30, at one of his properties â€” the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

White has spoken at Republican National Conventions, said he “doesn’t give a s—” if the UFC loses fans because of his association with Trump, and regularly takes calls from Trump after his combat sports events.

“This guy has been such a good friend to me,” White said of Trump in 2020. “He’s unbelievable. He’s awesome. I love the guy. I’d do anything for him.”

Trump has found himself increasingly isolated in The White House after he lost the presidential election in November, and got impeached for a second time as the House of Representatives charged him for “incitement of insurrection” over his role in catalyzing a deadly riot at the US Capitol on January 6.

As Insider reported the day after that violence, “Trump is now more isolated than ever as his administration is in its last gasps, but the wheels of the democracy he sought to destroy keep turning.”

Trump is now in “self-pity mode,” is isolated, and despondent as White House aides have either resigned or left, leaving the president largely alone, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

Read more:

Dana White and the UFC are exploring whether micro-dosing on psychedelics could help reduce brain trauma

Jake Paul’s merciless trolling of Conor McGregor’s fight team continues as he belittles the Irishman’s sparring partner

Manny Pacquiao says he wants to fight Conor McGregor ‘right now’

Georges St. Pierre says he used to cry before bouts early in his career and never enjoyed fighting in the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a $US100 million offer to fight Floyd Mayweather and Dana White was ‘on board,’ says manager

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.