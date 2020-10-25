The UFC President Dana White hailed Khabib Nurmagomedov as the “baddest mother f—– on the planet” after he defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 and then retired.

White said Nurmagomedov, who brought an end to his undefeated career at 29-0, walked into Saturday’s fight with recently broken bones. The fighter was apparently in hospital a few weeks ago.

But he did not let any injuries hamper him as he choked Gaethje unconscious midway through the second round.

White finished by remarking that he believes Nurmagomedov will stay retired. He will never compete again.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” The UFC boss Dana White reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win by saying “he’s the baddest mother f—– on the planet.”

The UFC lightweight champion retained his title Saturday when he choked the challenger Justin Gaethje unconscious midway through the second round of the Fight Island finale at UFC 254 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

As Gaethje regained his senses by the fence of the cage, Nurmagomedov dropped to his knees and cried on the floor.

He then announced an abrupt retirement from combat sports, shocking Insider and the rest of the MMA media present at the behind-closed-doors Flash Forum.

“He is the baddest mother f—– on the planet,” White told the press at a media event Insider attended.

“[The fight began with] a feeling out process for like two minutes, and then it’s on. Those two were going. The pressure that Khabib puts on you is unbelievable. Literally didn’t respect his punching power, just walked right into everything, and did what he wanted.

“When he started to go for the armbar in the first round I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to try to pull off an armbar.’

“Then the second round, he keeps the pressure and starts to go for that submission. Locks it up, gets it, chokes him out â€” unbelievable.”

Gaethje won the opening round on two of the three judges’ scorecards Octagonside, but, according to White: “[Khabib] didn’t lose either round.”

Nurmagomedov competed with recently broken bones, according to White

Nurmagomedov gave a heartfelt retirement statement â€” a decision which arrives three months after the death of his 57-year-old father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

White said all the executives could do was “just stand around listening.”

He added “It almost smelled like an upset tonight because of the way he reacted at the weigh-ins. Acted when he was walking out tonight. He didn’t look like himself, breathing heavy, and taking deep breaths.

“Listen man â€¦ what this guy’s been through, we’re all lucky that we got to see him fight tonight.”

White even said that he walked to the Octagon carrying injuries â€” recently broken bones.

“I’m hearing rumours of other things. Apparently he was in the hospital, he broke his foot three weeks ago.

“So he has two broken toes and a bone in his foot that’s broken, or something like that. That’s what his corner was telling me. Never told anybody, walking around.

“He’s one of the toughest dudes on the planet; the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“You have to put him up there with GOAT [Greatest of all time] status with whoever else you think is the GOAT.”

White said the UFC will let Nurmagomedov take time off to heal physically and emotionally because of what he has been through regarding his father’s death from coronavirus complications.

“We’re all lucky we got to see what we saw tonight,” he said.

When asked whether he believes Nurmagomedov will stay retired forever, White said: “I do.”

