Dana White Not Interested In Rampage Vs. Rashad 2

MMA fans were buzzing last week about a potential Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans rematch. Well there was one MMA fan who wasn’t excited and unfortunately for UFC fans he is the only fan that matters. Dana White squashed the fight and has no desire to see a rematch.



I love the candid opinions Dana White offers to reporters but sometimes I feel as if he is a little too honest. If the UFC ever goes back to Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans 2 Dana White is going to look a bit silly pumping up a fight that he is now openly mocking in the press. White told USA Today that he has no desire to see a rematch because in his opinion, the first one sucked.

“Talking’s fun before the fight, but if you do all this talking and then you go in there and don’t fight, who wants to see that (crap) again?” White told USA TODAY. “Rampage-Rashad, the (freaking) snoozefest? I don’t want to see that (freaking) fight again.”

