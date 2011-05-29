Dana White Is Upset With Roy Nelson & Frank Mir

The UFC president is not happy with Frank Mir and Roy Nelson. Dana White blasted the two fighters to the media following Mir’s one sided drubbing of Roy Nelson at UFC 130. White is disappointed in Mir and embarrassed at the performance of Nelson.



Dana White told the media following the fight that he expected more out of a co-main event. White wanted more action from the two heavyweights and felt that they owed the UFC and the fans a better fight, given the co-headlining spot.

“I think this time, with the co-main event I was disappointed in both guys, not just in Frank,” White said. “I was more disappointed in Frank on that last card, even though he ends up getting a knockout. Frank Mir is a two-time world champion, he’s been around for a long time, he’s a super talented guy, and I expect more of him.”

Continue reading & watch the Nelson vs. Mir UFC 130 fight video highlights at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.