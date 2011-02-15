Dana White Celebrates Fedor’s Loss On Twitter

How does the president of the UFC celebrate a day in which his company shattered previous box office records by selling 55,000 tickets? Well if you are Dana White you root for Fedor Emelianenko to lose and then spend 24 hours on Twitter gloating about it.



If you aren’t following Dana White on Twitter or haven’t read his tweets following Fedor’s loss to Antonio Silva in the Strikeforce Grand Prix well then you are robbing yourself of some great entertainment. Not only did Dana White take to Twitter immediately after Fedor vs. Silva to gloat, he spent about 24 hours fighting with Fedor fans and UFC haters for the world to see.

Here are some highlights of Dana White’s Twitter fun at the expense of Fedor Emelianenko. At least he doesn’t hold any grudges against Fedor for passing on a UFC deal right?

@Streghhe I couldn’t sing fedor!? about 6 hours ago

@Streghhe I said hasn’t done anything in the past few years. M1 was trying to strongarm everyone into them owning %of shit they didn’t deser

@DannyBMacPhee me too danny. I have to spoon feed these fedor crybaby bitches about 6 hours ago

