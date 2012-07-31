U.S. Swimmer Dana Vollmer Had A Very Weird Pre-Gold Medal Winning Meal Yesterday

U.S. swimmer Dana Vollmer set a world record (55.98 seconds) Sunday en route to a gold medal in the women’s 100-meter butterfly.



So how did Vollmer prepare for such an unbelievable performance? Well…

My fav meal still- rice w/almonds, peanuts, sunflower seeds, peanut butter and milk! I ate this before my swim last night! #GF #eggfree #fb — Dana Vollmer (@danavollmer) July 30, 2012

And before you go all, “What’s the big deal? She probably eats everything separately,” read this:

@mzuvela I do stir it all up! Normally it’s my breakfast- but tried it before my race and felt great! — Dana Vollmer (@danavollmer) July 30, 2012

That’s cool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.