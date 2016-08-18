'I WILL NOT LIE TO YOU': Former Bush White House press secretary offers blunt assessment of election

Oliver Darcy
Dana Perino, a Fox News host and former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, turned to Twitter Wednesday night to offer a blunt assessment of the 2016 race.

Perino, who has been critical of GOP nominee Donald Trump, said that she wanted to get “a few things” off her chest.

The consevative personality then said in a spate of tweets that she “will not lie” to her fans and say that the Republican Party has a good chance of doing well in the November election.

“I won’t do it,” she wrote. “No amount of peer pressure digital or otherwise can move me.”

Perino said “the future of this party is at risk” and that she wouldn’t be a party to the “delusion” that polls don’t matter. She was likely referring to her Fox News co-host, Eric Bolling, who tried to argue that Trump’s large crowds are a more important predictor of success than the polls.

Trump has been down in nearly every national poll for weeks and is down in several of the key battleground states.

Read Perino’s tweetstorm:

