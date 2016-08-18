'I WILL NOT LIE TO YOU': Former Bush White House press secretary offers blunt assessment of election

Dana Perino, a Fox News host and former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, turned to Twitter Wednesday night to offer a blunt assessment of the 2016 race.

Perino, who has been critical of GOP nominee Donald Trump, said that she wanted to get “a few things” off her chest.

The consevative personality then said in a spate of tweets that she “will not lie” to her fans and say that the Republican Party has a good chance of doing well in the November election.

“I won’t do it,” she wrote. “No amount of peer pressure digital or otherwise can move me.”

Perino said “the future of this party is at risk” and that she wouldn’t be a party to the “delusion” that polls don’t matter. She was likely referring to her Fox News co-host, Eric Bolling, who tried to argue that Trump’s large crowds are a more important predictor of success than the polls.

Trump has been down in nearly every national poll for weeks and is down in several of the key battleground states.

Read Perino’s tweetstorm:

Getting a few things off of my chest cold: When it comes to political analysis, I make you a promise – I will never lie to you.

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

Many of you write, wanting me to tell you GOOD things about the gop chances this year. I wish I could do that. But I WILL NOT LIE TO YOU.

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

In 2012, I fell for “the polls are wrong” mantra. I felt sick election night, realising I’d been suckered into a fall sense of complacency.

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

Romney was not going to win in spite of the “rigged polls” – and I vowed that night that I would NEVER EVER fall for that again

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

The Dems start with 242 electoral college votes to win. They need 270. Even I can do that maths – it isn’t hard.

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

Sure there are 11 weeks to go and a lot could change. I expect the polls to tighten a lot after Labour Day. But you can’t win a general…

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

…Election with the current state of campaign. Think of how fast 11 weeks goes. Nov 8th will be here before you can buy any Xmas presents.

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

Some of you call me Debbie Downer, Negative Nancy, or even Pollyanna. I’ve been called a Pragmatic Snob (is there such a thing?)

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

But I will not lie to you about the state of this race. I won’t do it. No amount of peer pressure digital or otherwise can move me.

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

So I’m going to keep being a voice that says yes on the one hand but not the OTHER FREAKING HAND, the future of this party is at risk.

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

Maybe you want the party to be at risk. maybe it SHOULD be at risk. But I won’t be a party to delusion that crowds > established polls

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

And with that, I’m taking NyQuil, sniffing some Afrin, and GOING TO BED WITH JASPER! (peter is away on business!!)

— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 18, 2016

