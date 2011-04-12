Washington Post Reporter Believes Robots Should Replace Congress

Dana Milbank has a solution for the problem in Congress: Robots.



“Certainly if the robots were in charge, we wouldn’t have anything like what you’re seeing today with multiple press conferences with all kinds of name calling,” he told Dylan Ratigan. “The robots would be able to put together an algorithm and have this budget taken care of in nanoseconds.”

The conversation came about because Senator Gene Sheheen had an exhibition showing off the usefulness of robots.

“What’s interesting about the robots that Senator Sheheen brought is each one is actually sponsored by a corporation like Exxon Mobil or Lockheed Martin,” Milbank said. “In fact, that’s exactly the same way actual lawmakers are sponsored.”

And then the Washington Post columnist took a bit of a shot.

“It’s not entirely new. I mean the Vice President of the United States for eight years was a robot,” he said.

So who were Milbank’s Congressperson robot alter egos?

Mitch McConnell: Linguo from The Simpson’s

Nancy Pelosi: Rosie from The Jetsons.

Henry Waxman: Wall-e.

Michele Bachmann: A fembot from Austin Powers.

Video below.



