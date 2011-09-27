This Ex-Wall Streeter Hawking Salsa Should Really Meet That Goldman Sachs Guy Selling Guacamole

Photo: via Guest of a Guest

Remember that 24-year-old who left his job as an equity sales trader at Goldman Sachs to launch a gourmet burrito place in London?Well we think we just found him the perfect business partner.



Turns out Dana Giacchetto, a former financial adviser to the stars who was indicted for securities fraud several years ago, is selling his own line of salsa.

According to Guest of a Guest, Giacchetto can now be found at a Met supermarket in downtown Manhattan hawking the condiment, called La Esquina.

At $8 a jar, it’s not cheap–but that’s no surprise coming from a guy who once counted Leonardo diCaprio and Cameron Diaz among his clients.

Giacchetto, who was known for his lavish spending habits and star-studded lifestyle, spent half a decade in jail after admitting to stealing around $10 million from clients of his company, the Cassandra Group.

He eventually filed for bankruptcy before starting a food company with his wife.

