VIDEO: Inside Dan Wheldon's Car Moments Before His Tragic Crash

Dan Wheldon died in a massive wreck in the final race of the IndyCar season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway today.



Just before the crash, ABC broadcasted the view from Wheldon’s cockpit. The video shows cars smoking in front of Wheldon. It cuts away to a wide shot of the crash just before Wheldon collides with it.

Deadspin picked up the video, as well as an overhead replay of the wreck.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

See our main post on the crash for more videos. >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.