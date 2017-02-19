Former Wallabies star Dan Vickerman is dead at 37

Dan Vickerman in 2011. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Australian rugby community is reeling from the death of former Australian Test player Dan Vickerman.

He was 37 and leaves behind his wife, Sarah, and two young children. Police say there were no suspicious circumstances.

Vickerman, a South African-born 203cm lock and a regular go-to catcher in line-outs whenever on the field, appeared in 63 Tests for Australia over almost a decade between 2002 and 2011. He played more than 80 games for the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby and was known as one of the toughest players in one of the toughest positions in world rugby.

Bill Pulver, CEO of Australian Rugby, said: “The rugby world is in shock today after news of the tragic passing of Dan Vickerman.

Dan Vickerman on the training ground in New Zealand, in 2007. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

“Dan was an uncompromising competitor who forged a wonderful international rugby career despite a number of injury setbacks along the way.

“He was an enforcer on the field and a much-loved character off the field. He cared deeply about the game and the players, helping players transition into life after rugby in his role with RUPA following his retirement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Dan’s family at this extremely difficult time.”

Daniel Vickerman of the Wallabies wins a line out during the Second Cook Cup match between the Australian Wallabies and England at the Telstra Dome on June 17, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

