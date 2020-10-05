How Dan Sundheim became the LeBron James of investing, launched one of the hottest hedge funds on earth, and minted a billion-dollar fortune along the way

The world has changed drastically in the two years since D1 Capital launched.
And Dan Sundheim made money through it all, thanks to a string of bets that have emerged as winners in the new normal. The Wharton grad now has at least $US1 billion in personal wealth between his assets in his firm, stake in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, real-estate portfolio, and art collection.
The former Viking Global Investors chief investment officer started trading at D1 in July 2018 with more than $US5 billion â€” including more than $US500 million of his own money â€” and hasn’t looked back.
Business Insider’s conversations with a dozen college classmates, coworkers, and people who’ve invested with him revealed a whip-smart, mild-mannered colleague who had early flashes of investing brilliance.
“I think of Dan like LeBron James. Whatever team he is on is going to be a contender because he makes everyone else around him so much better,” one of Sundheim’s former Viking colleagues told Business Insider.
