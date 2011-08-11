A Hedge Fund Manager Just Bought A Manhattan Duplex For $15 Million

According The Observer, former Ziff Brothers President and Reservoir Capital Founder Daniel H. Stern just bought a 5 bed, 6.5 bath duplex apartment at 990 Park Avenue for $15 million.
That’s $1.5 million over its asking price.
You can purchase the penthouse in the same building as Stern, who is also the President of the Film Society at Lincoln centre and is active in local philanthropy alongside his wife Nanna, for just $42 million.
According to StreetEasy, the 5 bed/5 bath penthouse at 990 Park has been listed for over a year.
