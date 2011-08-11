A Hedge Fund Manager Just Bought A Manhattan Duplex For $15 Million

Thornton McEnery
Daniel Stern Apartment

According The Observer, former Ziff Brothers President and Reservoir Capital Founder Daniel H. Stern just bought a 5 bed, 6.5 bath duplex apartment at 990 Park Avenue for $15 million.

That’s $1.5 million over its asking price.

You can purchase the penthouse in the same building as Stern, who is also the President of the Film Society at Lincoln centre and is active in local philanthropy alongside his wife Nanna, for just $42 million.

According to StreetEasy, the 5 bed/5 bath penthouse at 990 Park has been listed for over a year.

The Foyer is a classical take on NYC luxury with beautiful marble flooring

The traditional dining room has a southerly view of Central Park

...and impeccable period detail

Across the hall sits a similarly well-lit and classically gorgeous living room

... with an equally impressive park view

The English revival 13th floor library sits on a corner with even higher spectacular park views

The 14th floor master bedroom shares a level with the outdoor roof patio...

...and a 14th floor sitting room...

But that's not even the best feature

It's the incredible roof patio with panoramic views of Central Park...

... ALL of The Park

... and even up Fifth Avenue over the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Here's the floorplan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.