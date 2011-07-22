Boston Sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy Still Doesn’t Buy This Whole Twitter Fad

Photo: www.youtube.com and twitter.com

Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy wrote this about Twitter yesterday:Pardon me if I sound like Larry King, but what’s up with this Twitter madness? It strikes me as trendy, immature, and entirely unnecessary. What you had for lunch is of no interest to me. Increasingly, tweeting seems to be getting athletes in trouble.



(…)

Granted, I thought the same thing about mobile phones for a long time — resisting the device while secretly hoping it was a trend that would fade. Alas, the mobile phone is here to stay and I caved when the boss made me take one five years ago.

Now Daddy Globe is threatening to make me tweet — at gunpoint. Why? The press box is already full of media folk tweeting instead of watching the game. Tweeting can’t be too hard; someone at the Globe sends this column out on Twitter so I have 306 tweets and more than 8,000 followers even though I have no idea how the thing works. Hope I never have to say my account was hacked.

Read the Globe column in its entirety here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.