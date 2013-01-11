Dan Savage Explains Why Everybody Should Be Happy About Pot Reform

Now that Colorado and Washington have legalized recreational pot, outspoken sex columnist Dan Savage has come out with a video about why everybody could benefit from reforming U.S. drug laws.



Savage points out that cops arrest blacks and Hispanics for marijuana crimes way more often than whites – even though most pot smokers are white.

But, he added, “You don’t have to be a pot smoker, a young person, or a minority to benefit from marijuana reform.”

Watch the video to see how you too could benefit from pot reform, and how newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst is behind the nation’s tough drug laws:

