HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $US25 Million Malibu Mansion Comes With A Secret 'Batcave'

Alyson Penn
If you’ve ever fantasized about having your very own Batcave, this Malibu home could make your superhero dreams come true.

Sure, it doesn’t have the Batmobile or Michael Caine’s charming cockney accent, but it is located underground and even has a secret entranceway, according to The Wall Street Journal.

And the Batcave, along with the mansion above it, can be yours for $24.95 million.

Dan Romanelli, the founder of the consumer-products division at Warner Bros., built the superhero-inspired space in 2006.

“Batman was something that really helped build my division,” Romanelli, who worked on toys linked to the series, told The WSJ.

The nearly 6-acre, 10,270-square-foot property has five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an elevator, gym, and pool.

The home is located in Malibu, about an hour’s drive from downtown Los Angeles, and is listed by
Santiago Arana of the Agency.

Here's what you see when you drive up to Morning View Drive in Malibu.

And if you head around back, the view gets even more impressive.

Let's jump right to the underground 'Batcave.' It contains arcade games and the owner's collection of vintage toys.

It also has two vintage bowling lanes that were actually taken from a bowling alley. They even have the original scoreboard.

There's also a screening room.

And a wine cellar. Hey, Batman has rough days, too.

The entire 'Batcave' is accessible via an underground passageway.

But that's not the only fun thing about this house. It has a beautiful saltwater pool and hot tub.

And views of both the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica Mountains.

Popular Zuma Beach sits right across the street.

There's a bocce court.

And a horse stable.

There's a paddock too, of course.

Let's go inside. Once you enter the home, there is the open dining room and living room.

Here is a better view of the dining area. We're going to call the decor Southwestern-chic.

Notice the wood-paneled ceilings and wrought iron chandelier in the living room.

The kitchen also has plenty of space for seating, with a six-person table and stools at the counter.

Upstairs, you'll find the ethereal master suite with a canopied bed.

The French doors lead to an outside balcony with pretty impressive views.

And the bathroom has glass-paneled doors to the toilet and shower.

This looks like a guest bedroom downstairs.

This bedroom has a private patio.

The home office has doors leading to another balcony.

Here's the gym, in case you get sick of running on your 6 acres.

There are plenty of places from which to enjoy a Malibu sunset.

Now let's take a trip across the coast.

