HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $US25 Million Malibu Mansion Comes With A Secret 'Batcave'

If you’ve ever fantasized about having your very own Batcave, this Malibu home could make your superhero dreams come true.

Sure, it doesn’t have the Batmobile or Michael Caine’s charming cockney accent, but it is located underground and even has a secret entranceway, according to The Wall Street Journal.

And the Batcave, along with the mansion above it, can be yours for $24.95 million.

Dan Romanelli, the founder of the consumer-products division at Warner Bros., built the superhero-inspired space in 2006.

“Batman was something that really helped build my division,” Romanelli, who worked on toys linked to the series, told The WSJ.

The nearly 6-acre, 10,270-square-foot property has five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an elevator, gym, and pool.

The home is located in Malibu, about an hour’s drive from downtown Los Angeles, and is listed by

Santiago Arana of the Agency.

