After a two year battle, Dan Rather’s $70 million lawsuit against CBS has been dismissed.



The court doesn’t think that CBS broke its contract with Rather, nor does it think that CBS wrecked Rather’s reputation, says the NYT.

Rather’s attorney, of course, vows to appeal.

image: eschipul

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.