(Near-)Bust, Boom, Exit: Join Dan Porter And Other Entrepreneurs At Startup 2013

Former CEO and founder of OMGPop Dan Porter has gone through the full startup lifecycle, taking the leap from a high-profile corporate job to found a company in NYC. It almost went broke, then experienced explosive growth and a well-timed exit. He’ll join us at Startup 2013 to share the lessons he learned along the way. How to you handle rocket ship-speed growth? When do you know it’s time to get out? What do you do once you have left? You can find out at Startup 2013, NYC’s preeminent entrepreneurship conference.



At the event, taking place October 24 in New York, startup CEOs and founders will share secrets, real life experiences, and tips to help take your great idea into a fully-funded, successful venture.

Other confirmed speakers:

John Borthwick, Betaworks

Bryan Goldberg, BleacherReport

Brad Hargreaves, General Assemb.ly

Peter Koechley, Upworthy

Plus, get an amazing morning of classes from General Assembly. You’ll select your own curriculum from 15+ carefully-curated classes.

For a taste of what you can expect in October, check out last years agenda. And reserve your spot now because extra early-bird rates expire soon.

If you’re interested in joining the Startup community by sponsoring, contact [email protected].

