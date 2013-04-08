OBAMA ADVISER: Republicans Want Us To Enact A 'Romney Economic Plan,' And We're Not Doing To Do That

White House senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer accused House Republicans of wanting a “Romney economic plan,” charging them with holding up progress on a sweeping budget deal.



“The president’s focus, in addition to the regular order process that members of Congress say they want, is to try to find a caucus of common sense,” Pfeiffer said on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos.

“Folks who are willing to compromise, that don’t think compromise is a dirty word, and try to get something done. But if Speaker Boehner’s position, as he said it in that statement, remains his position, then we will not make progress, because what this president will not do is come in, right after getting reelected, and enact a Romney economic plan, which is what the Republicans in the House are proposing.”

Obama will release his budget proposal on Wednesday. His plan has already earned pushback from both Republicans and Democrats, the latter of whom are upset at his plan to make cuts to entitlement programs including Medicare and Social Security.

Pfeiffer said that Obama will only accept the “chained CPI” adjustment if Republicans are willing to close tax loopholes and if it offers protections for the “most vulnerable” seniors who would be affected by the changes.

“Look, this is compromise,” Pfeiffer said. “And compromise means there are going to be some folks on both sides who are not happy.”

