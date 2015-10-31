Radio show personality has this year's best Halloween sports costume

While we all brace ourselves for millions of people dressed as Tom Brady and holding a deflated football, let’s take a moment to admire one great sports costume worn by Andrew Perloff of “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Perloff, also known as “McLovin,” dressed up as The Viral Kirk Cousins Vine in which Cousins was seen screeming at reporters, “YOU LIKE THAT?!”

First of all, if you haven’t seen it yet, here is the original Vine in which Cousins came off the field after a big come-from-behind win over the Buccaneers and screamed at the media who had been critical of his play before the game.

Perloff dressed up in a full Redskins uniform, complete with a Cousins jersey.

But he took it a step further, he keeps walking back and forth screaming “YOU LIKE THAT!?”

