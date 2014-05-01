Dan Patrick To Host A Sports Version Of 'Jeopardy!' On Crackle

“Jeopardy!” is branching out with a new sports version, “Sports Jeopardy!,” that will be hosted by sportscaster Dan Patrick starting this fall on Crackle.

Patrick made the announcement on “The Dan Patrick Show” and a formal introduction will be made later today.

Patrick is currently the host for NBC’s “Football Night in America.”

Crackle is a web-based digital media company owned by Sony that offers original programming including the Jerry Seinfeld’s popular “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Crackle programming can be accessed on televisions through streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, FireTV, as well as gaming consoles XBox and Playstation.

According to Patrick the show will be filmed in the same studio as “Jeopardy!” with Patrick playing the same role as Alex Trebek.

