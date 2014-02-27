Texas Republican Makes Perfect Freudian Slip Reacting To Gay Marriage Ruling

Texas state senator and Republican candidate for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made a perfect typo in a tweet reacting to a federal judge’s ruling that overturned Texas’ gay marriage ban:

He deleted that tweet, and later tweeted a clarification that he believes marriage is between “one man & one woman.”

Judge Orlando Garcia of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas issued an injunction Wednesday that stopped the state from enforcing a law that would prevent same-sex couples from getting married and would ban the state from recognising legal same-sex marriages from other states.

