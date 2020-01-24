Someone bought a $150,000 bottle of whisky at Dan Murphy's – the most expensive single bottle of spirits sold in the company's history

A $150,000 bottle of The Macallan 72 Years Old in Lalique whisky was sold at Dan Murphy’s – the most expensive single bottle of spirits sold in the company’s history.

Only 600 bottles of the whisky were made, with one available for sale in Australia.

The buyer snagged the premium bottle from a Dan Murphy’s in Double Bay.

The Macallan 72 Years Old in Lalique is the oldest single malt to be released by the Scottish distillery, having aged in barrels for – as the name says – 72 years.

The bottle was on display in the Dan Murphy’s Double Bay store in November and even made its way to the Dan Murphy’s Prahran Cellar in Melbourne.

“Whisky lovers from all over the country travelled to the stores to admire and take photos of the rare bottle in its custom-made display case,” James Duvnjak, Dan Murphy’s Dark Spirits Category Manager, said in a statement.

More than 50 people expressed interested in the whisky so the company had to host a ballot to decide who would take it home. It was then sold on Thursday 16th of January.

“The buyer is a local whisky enthusiast who has been collecting special bottles for some time,” Duvnjak said. “He was beyond excited to get his hands on this very rare bottle.”

The Macallan is one of the most expensive premium whiskies in the world. In 2018, The Macallan 1926 60 year old sold for a record $1.5 million at auction, Robb Report noted.

A number of factors play into why single malts are so expensive, including how long it has been distilled for, how difficult the process is to create it and the status of the brands. To find out more about why single malts are expensive, check out this video:

