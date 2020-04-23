Dan Murphy's and BWS are stocking almost 2,000 new products from Aussie breweries and distilleries which are struggling through coronavirus shutdowns

Illegal Tender Rum Co. Image: Supplied

Endeavour Drinks, the Woolworths-owned liquor group behind Dan Murphy’s and BWS, is stocking nearly 2000 new products from suppliers that have been impacted by coronavirus related shutdowns.

The group will stock stock products from companies including Small Island Wine, The Craft and Co. and Illegal Tender Rum Co.

According to the Independent Brewers Association, independent brewers in Australia have had a 69% decline in sales due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Endeavour Drinks, the Woolworths-owned liquor group behind bottle shops including BWS, Dan Murphy’s and Cellarmasters, is adding nearly 2,000 new products to its stores to help suppliers that are struggling due to coronavirus-related shutdowns.

With the federal government ordering pubs and restaurants to close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some beverage suppliers have been finding it tough to sell their products.

Endeavour Drinks has onboarded more than 200 new suppliers in the last two weeks and is helping them fast-track their products to several Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores in Australia and online.

Some of these suppliers include Small Island Wine, The Craft and Co., Jervis Bay Brewing, Manly Spirits Co., Wolf Lane Distillery and Turner Stillhouse.

Endeavour Drinks managing director Steve Donogue said in a statement the company has been reaching out to producers and industry bodies to find out how it can support suppliers during this time.

“Our success as a business relies on the outstanding products that producers around the country create and supply us with, and it’s important that we do as much as we can to support them during this time of crisis,” he said.

The Independent Brewers Association (IBA) found independent brewers in Australia have experienced a 69% decline in sales due to coronavirus related restrictions.

“The efforts of Endeavour Drinks is paramount for the survival of our industry, especially for our regional members that rely heavily on tourism for their taprooms,” IBA Chair Pete Philip said in a statement. “The more opportunities we have to get indie beer to Aussie beer drinkers, the better chance we have to recover from this crisis.”

Endeavour Drinks also recently changed its payment policy, temporarily changing it to 14 days for suppliers. It was a move praised by Cider Australia and the Australian Distillers Association.

“The Australian Distilling industry is doing it pretty tough right now with no distillery

doors open, no bars, pubs or clubs to sell to and no export markets to explore,” Australian Distillers Association President and Four Pillars Gin co-founder Stuart Gregor said in a statement. “The fact that Endeavour Drinks is committing to buying more locally made spirits and declaring they will pay within 14 days of invoice is frankly, terrific news.”

Melbourne distillery The Craft and Co. had to temporarily close its hospitality operations in Collingwood amid the coronavirus pandemic. Managing Director Paul Baggio told Business Insider Australia via email it has been impacted by the mandatory shutdown across hospitality, leisure and events venues, but was grateful for the support from Endeavour Drinks.

Some of the products it is having stocked include Gingerbread Gin, Distiller’s Cut Gin and London Dry Gin.

“It’s unquestionably a fantastic initiative [to] support smaller artisanal producers like ourselves,” Baggio said. “We applaud their initiative to help keep our distilling, winemaking and brewing operations growing in these difficult times.”

Baggio also described what the company has been doing to ensure its business survives during the pandemic. “[We’re] re-deploying staff from our hospitality and events teams into distillation, brewing and winemaking production areas where things have been growing reasonably well,” he said. “They’re helping with bottling, labelling, packaging and distribution.”

Gingerbread Gin

Manly Spirits Co. in Sydney had to close its distillery bar during the coronavirus pandemic and sales from bars, restaurants, duty free shops and exports all ceasing. The company then switched to providing online deliveries and temporarily making hand sanitisers.

Dan Murphy’s and BWS are fast-tracking its new product ranges to 120 stores in New South Wales, including its Lilly Pilly Pink Gin and Gin & Tonic.

Codie Palmer, director and head distiller at Illegal Tender Rum Co. in Western Australia told Business Insider Australia via email the company had to close its cellar door, cafe and restaurant during the pandemic. “A majority of our stockists had done so also which led to an 80% loss of income for our distillery,” he said.

As a result of its restaurant and cafe closures, Illegal Tender had to let go of 5 of its 8 workers, which Palmer said was “incredibly difficult to do”.

The company currently makes three products – 1808 Barely Legal, BushTucker Spiced and its Distillers Cut 2 year old rum – and Palmer was appreciative of having them stocked in Dan Murphy’s stores in WA.

“What Dan Murphy’s has done for us and our brand is something I will be extremely grateful for, for many years to come,” he said.

“It is something that I believe should be at the forefront of all multinational companies generally speaking – to stock more Australian brands. A majority of players in our industry are not Australian-made, nor Australian-owned and some of the largest rum players in Australia are still identifying as Australian-owned which, for a small producer is extremely disheartening.”

