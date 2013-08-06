Ex-Pitcher's Reaction To Today's Suspensions Perfectly Illustrates Why The War Against PEDs Matters

Of

the players suspended today by Major League Baseball for using performance-enhancing drugs, one was Antonio Bastardo, a reliever for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bastardo’s suspension has ticked off at least one ex-teammate who is angry that he wasn’t competing on a level playing field.

Today ex-pitcher Dan Meyer lashed out at Bastardo on Twitter, reminding us that cheating is more than just a stain on the historical record and the record books.

It also impacts the lives of clean players…

Hey Antonio Bastardo, remember when we competed for a job in 2011. Thx alot. #ahole

— Dan Meyer (@Dmy53) August 5, 2013

After playing with the Marlins in 2009 and 2010, Meyer was signed as a free agent by the Phillies prior to the 2011 season and Bastardo was one of the pitchers Meyer was competing against for a job in the Phillies’ bullpen.

Meyer didn’t make the team and was cut before the season started.

He never made it back to the big leagues and is no longer playing professional baseball.

