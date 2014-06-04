Report: Dan Marino To Withdraw Concussion Lawsuit Against The NFL

Reuters Dan Marino in 1999.

NFL legend Dan Marino is not suing the NFL after all, David Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

A day after the Los Angeles Times reported that Marino was one of 15 players filing a concussion lawsuit against the NFL, Hyde reports that the former Miami Dolphins quarterback will withdraw his name from the suit.

A source told the Sun Sentinel:

“It was never Marino’s intention to initiate litigation in this case, but to ensure that in the event he had adverse health consequences down the road, he would be covered with health benefits. They are working to correct the error.”

The NFL and a different group of former players reached a $US765-million settlement in a concussion suit last year that’s intended to cover players with the life-long effects of head injuries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.