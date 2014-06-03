Dan Marino Is Suing The NFL Over Concussions

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino and 14 other former football players have filed a federal lawsuit against the NFL over concussions, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The litigation comes along with hundreds of other lawsuits related to concussions sustained during pro-football games. Plaintiffs allege that the NFL misled players and hid information about football-related brain injuries, according to The Times. The NFL denies the claims.

The plaintiffs’ complaint states: “On information and belief, the Plaintiff … sustained repetitive, traumatic sub-concussive and/or concussive head impacts during NFL games and/or practices.”

Earlier this year, a judge rejected a proposed $US765 million settlement that would have covered all retired NFL players. The judge said she feared the settlement wouldn’t be enough. The league is still working with plaintiffs to get a version of the settlement approved.

Although the NFL claimed for years that neurological problems stemming from concussions were rare among its players, a PBS Frontline investigation and scientific studies revealed that multiple blows to the head can cause serious, permanent brain problems.

Some former NFL players who’ve had multiple concussions say they have developed chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which can lead to memory loss, depression, aggression, lack of impulse control, and dementia over time.

According to a book written by two ESPN investigative reporters, NFL officials knew more than they let on and went so far as to antagonize researchers who talked to reporters about the link between football concussions and CTE.

The NFL has denied doing anything wrong and insisted that it makes players’ safety a top priority, the Associated Press has reported.

