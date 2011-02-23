HOUSE OF THE DAY: Dan Marino Finally Sold His Florida Estate At A 55% Markdown

Photo: Courtesy of James List/AP images

Six years and $8.7 million later, Dan Marino finally sold his home in Weston, Florida, according to the Sun Sentinel.Marino’s home in the Windmill Estates Ranch went on the market all the way back in 2005 for $15.9 million. After dropping the price several times, Marino finally accepted $7.2 million for the 19,500 square foot estate.



The house that the Hall of Fame QB paid $2.5 million to build back in 1995, sits on a 4.3-acre peninsula near the Everglades.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.