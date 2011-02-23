HOUSE OF THE DAY: Dan Marino Finally Sold His Florida Estate At A 55% Markdown

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of James List/AP images

Six years and $8.7 million later, Dan Marino finally sold his home in Weston, Florida, according to the Sun Sentinel.Marino’s home in the Windmill Estates Ranch went on the market all the way back in 2005 for $15.9 million. After dropping the price several times, Marino finally accepted $7.2 million for the 19,500 square foot estate.

The house that the Hall of Fame QB paid $2.5 million to build back in 1995, sits on a 4.3-acre peninsula near the Everglades.

The front of the house at night

Marino must have been looking for privacy with the palm tree barrier

Classy dining area

A lot of detailed decorations through out the house

Huge bathroom

TV room complete with two Marino jerseys

Kitchen with a view of the backyard

Another dining area, we wonder if any Miami Dolphins used to eat here

Another view of the giant kitchen

Another family room, minus the jerseys

Marino finally sold, and A-Rod finally bought...

