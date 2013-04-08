Connecticut Governor Blasts NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre: He 'Reminds Me Of The Clowns At The Circus'

Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy had some harsh words for NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre on Sunday, comparing the gun lobby chief to “clowns at the circus.”



Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Candy Crowley, Malloy hit back at LaPierre over his dismissal of Connecticut’s strict new gun laws.

“Wayne reminds me of the clowns at the circus. They get the most attention,” Malloy said.

“And that’s what he’s paid to do. But the reality is is that the gun that was used to kill 26 people on Dec. 14 was legally purchased in the state of Connecticut, even though we had an Assault Weapons Ban. But there were loopholes in it that you could drive a truck through.”

Malloy also noted poll after poll that show around 90 per cent of Americans supporting a federal expansion of universal background checks.

“This guy is so out of whack, it’s unbelievable — 92 per cent of the American people want universal background checks. I can’t get on a plane as the Governor of the state of Connecticut without somebody running a background check on me.

“Why should you be able to buy a gun? Or buy armour-piercing munitions? It doesn’t make any sense. He doesn’t make any sense. Thus, my reference to the circus.”

ThinkProgress has video:

