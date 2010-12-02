Dan Loeb's Third Point Is Up A Monster 32.2% This Year

Dan Loeb’s Third Point is up a huge 32.2 % this year in Third Point Partners, one of his portfolios.
Here how he’s doing in his other investment portfolios:
Offshore Fund: +25.3%
Qualified Fund: +24.9%
Ultra Fund: +26.9%
And here’s what he’s invested in as of 3Q:
In 3Q, Loeb opened stakes in:
- APPLE ~$42 million (150,000 shares)
- CAREFUSION – ~$20 million (700,000 shares)
- POTASH – ~$150 million (~1 million shares)* Loeb previously disclosed this position
Loeb bought more in:
- AIRGAS INC – he picked up ~$30 million (~500,000 shares) to make his stake $100 million (1,500,000 shares)
- ALCON – he bought ~$20 million (1 million shares) to make his stake ~$116 million (7 million shares)
Loeb sold stakes in:
- ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC – $7.3 million (1,000,000 shares)
- CIT GROUP – ~$20 million (900,000 shares)
Loeb liquidated his position in:
- TRANSDIGM – ~$100 million (1.8 million shares)
- MACY’S – ~$50 million (2.6 million shares)
