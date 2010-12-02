Dan Loeb's Third Point Is Up A Monster 32.2% This Year

Dan Loeb’s Third Point is up a huge 32.2 % this year in Third Point Partners, one of his portfolios.



Here how he’s doing in his other investment portfolios:

Offshore Fund: +25.3%

Qualified Fund: +24.9%

Ultra Fund: +26.9%

And here’s what he’s invested in as of 3Q:

In 3Q, Loeb opened stakes in:

APPLE ~$42 million (150,000 shares)

CAREFUSION – ~$20 million (700,000 shares)

POTASH – ~$150 million (~1 million shares)* Loeb previously disclosed this position

Loeb bought more in:

AIRGAS INC – he picked up ~$30 million (~500,000 shares) to make his stake $100 million (1,500,000 shares)

ALCON – he bought ~$20 million (1 million shares) to make his stake ~$116 million (7 million shares)

Loeb sold stakes in:

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC – $7.3 million (1,000,000 shares)

CIT GROUP – ~$20 million (900,000 shares)

Loeb liquidated his position in:

TRANSDIGM – ~$100 million (1.8 million shares)

MACY’S – ~$50 million (2.6 million shares)

