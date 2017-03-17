Dan Loeb's Third Point is looking to win fresh money

Dan Loeb’s Third Point is looking to raise fresh money.

The fund opened to new money around six months ago, according to people familiar with the matter. The minimum investment is $US10 million for those investing directly.

Around the same time, it joined Morgan Stanley’s wealth management platform, allowing the bank’s wealthy clients to invest smaller amounts in Third Point.

The fund infrequently opens to fresh money. The last time the fund opened, in 2014, it raised $US2.5 billion in just a matter of weeks, according to reports at the time.

It’s not clear how much Third Point has raised in the past six months. The fund, one of the industry’s most tracked funds, managed $US14.9 billion as of midyear 2016, according to the Hedge Fund Intelligence Billion Dollar Club ranking.

Third Point’s main hedge fund gained 6.1% in 2016, a performance Loeb described as “disappointing.” However, Loeb said in a February letter to investors that he was betting on a better environment for investors under President Trump.

In particular, he highlighted a focus on banks. Loeb put on a big bet on Wall Street in the fourth quarter of 2016, with a February 10 regulatory filing showing that Loeb’s Third Point took large positions in JPMorgan and Bank of America and, to a lesser extent, Goldman Sachs — investing nearly $US1 billion in total in the banks’ shares.

Third Point’s offshore hedge fund was up 2.6% in January, according to Reuters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.