Dan Loeb Unloading His Village Townhouse

Irascible hedge-fund manager Dan Loeb, known for his pejorative emails and purchase of the most expensive apartment in New York, a $45 million penthouse at 15 Central Park West, is selling his other place: A carriage house in Greenwich Village. The three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhouse on its own private alley—with a backyard, roof deck, wine celler and media room—can be yours for just $7 million, a fraction of what Loeb paid for his new place during the go-go, um, early ’00s.



Pictures, courtesy of the streeteasy.com listing are below.

