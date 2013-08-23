Dan Loeb May Be A Great Activist Investor, But His Triathlon Times Are Pretty Lame

Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, who runs Third Point LLC, is extremely fit.
The 51-year-old practices yoga, surfs, and competes in triathlons. He even challenged three former Navy SEALS to compete with him in the 2011 “MightyMan” Half Iron Triathlon in Montauk.
Out of curiosity, we decided to look up some of Loeb’s race results.
We were surprised to find that Loeb isn’t as fast as we thought he would be.
Don’t get us wrong. He’s athletic. But we were not blown away by his times.
Here are a few of his finishing times, according to data compiled by Athlinks.com:
- 2013 Montauk Point Lighthouse Triathlon: This is a sprint triathlon. Back in July, Loeb finished with a time of 1:42:14, according to Athlinks.com. He did the 1/2 mile swim in 26:22, the 14 mile bike ride in 42:31 and the 3.1 mile run in 29:16. For his age category he came in 22 out of 39 male athletes ages 50 to 54. For a man who likes to win, this is pretty lame. Still, Loeb was faster this year than he was at the 2012 Montauk Point Lighthouse Triathlon when he finished with a time of 1:43:42 (19:41 swim, 43:41 bike and a 35:39 run).
- 2012 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon: This triathlon includes a 1.5 mile swim from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco, an 18 mile bike ride and an 8 mile run. The average male finished with a time of 3:23:32, results on Athlinks.com show. It took Dan Loeb almost 45 minutes longer. He finished in 4 hours, 2 minutes, and 28 seconds.
- 2012 JPMorgan Corporate Challenge: He finished the 3.5 mile run in 32:21 (that’s a 9:14 mile pace), according to Athlinks.com. That’s downright slow! (I ran the same race a year later, and I beat him!)
- 2011 “Mighty Man” Half Iron: For this event, athletes had to swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles and run 13.1 miles. Loeb finished with a time of 6:15:01. He placed 8th in his age group, which had a total of 21 male athletes ages 50 to 54, according to Athlinks.com. Overall, he finished 147th out of 233 male athletes. He biked 56 miles in 3:02:44 and ran 13.1 miles in 2:20:30 (that’s about a 10:43 mile pace). Kinda ok for a 50-year old, but otherwise lame.
- 2011 ING New York City Marathon: Loeb, who was 49 at the time, finished the NYC marathon (26.2 miles) in 4:34:50 or an average mile pace of 10:29. He didn’t even break 4 hours!
Still, Loeb deserves credit for competing and finishing so many races (about 17 triathlons/races). It has to take an incredible amount of dedication and hard work to train while managing a hugely successful hedge fund, especially at age 50.
(But anytime Mr. Loeb wants a real challenge, I’m happy to go head to head with him.)
