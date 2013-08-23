Dan Loeb May Be A Great Activist Investor, But His Triathlon Times Are Pretty Lame

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Daniel Loeb, CEO, Third Point LLC

Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, who runs Third Point LLC, is extremely fit.

The 51-year-old practices yoga, surfs, and competes in triathlons. He even challenged three former Navy SEALS to compete with him in the 2011 “MightyMan” Half Iron Triathlon in Montauk.

Out of curiosity, we decided to look up some of Loeb’s race results.

We were surprised to find that Loeb isn’t as fast as we thought he would be.

Don’t get us wrong. He’s athletic. But we were not blown away by his times.

Here are a few of his finishing times, according to data compiled by Athlinks.com:

Still, Loeb deserves credit for competing and finishing so many races (about 17 triathlons/races). It has to take an incredible amount of dedication and hard work to train while managing a hugely successful hedge fund, especially at age 50.

(But anytime Mr. Loeb wants a real challenge, I’m happy to go head to head with him.)

