Dan Loeb Slashes His Airgas Stake And Bets Big On Energy

Katya Wachtel
Dan Loeb Third Point

Photo: 1440wallstreet.com

Third Point’s latest 13f-HR is out and it looks like he’s betting big on energy, with four out of his top five holdings (by market value) energy related.He did however, slash his stake in Airgas — in Q3 it was Third Point’s number 3 holding — by 73%.

Meanwhile, he’s still bullish on Potash.

As for healthcare, he increased his Alcon stock and his Health Net stake remained the same — still squeezing into the hedge fund’s top 10 holdings.

Third Point sold off:

  • AIRGAS ~ $26 million (- 1,100,000 shares)

Third Point opened stakes in:

  • LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES ~$165 million ( ~4,500,000 shares)
  • MASSEY ENERGY COMPANY ~ $126 million  (2,000,000 shares)
  • WILLIAMS ~ $108 million ( 4,000,000 shares)
  • LENDER PROCESSING ~$59 million  (1,800,000 shares)

Third Point bought more of:

  • POTASH ~$226 million (added 200,000 shares to take stake to 1,200,000 shares)
  • ALCON ~$131 million (added 100,000 shares to take stake to 800,000 shares)
  • APPLE ~$57 million (added 10,000 shares to take stake to 160,000 shares)

The hedge fund’s 10 Largest Holdings are now:

  1. Potash
  2. Lyondell
  3. Alcon
  4. Massey
  5. Williams
  6. Smurfit Stone
  7. PHH Corp
  8. Health Net
  9. NXP Semiconductors
  10. CIT

