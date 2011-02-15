Dan Loeb Slashes His Airgas Stake And Bets Big On Energy

Photo: 1440wallstreet.com

Third Point’s latest 13f-HR is out and it looks like he’s betting big on energy, with four out of his top five holdings (by market value) energy related.He did however, slash his stake in Airgas — in Q3 it was Third Point’s number 3 holding — by 73%.



Meanwhile, he’s still bullish on Potash.

As for healthcare, he increased his Alcon stock and his Health Net stake remained the same — still squeezing into the hedge fund’s top 10 holdings.

Third Point sold off:

AIRGAS ~ $26 million (- 1,100,000 shares)

Third Point opened stakes in:

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES ~$165 million ( ~4,500,000 shares)

MASSEY ENERGY COMPANY ~ $126 million (2,000,000 shares)

WILLIAMS ~ $108 million ( 4,000,000 shares)

LENDER PROCESSING ~$59 million (1,800,000 shares)

Third Point bought more of:

POTASH ~$226 million (added 200,000 shares to take stake to 1,200,000 shares)

ALCON ~$131 million (added 100,000 shares to take stake to 800,000 shares)

APPLE ~$57 million (added 10,000 shares to take stake to 160,000 shares)

The hedge fund’s 10 Largest Holdings are now:

Potash Lyondell Alcon Massey Williams Smurfit Stone PHH Corp Health Net NXP Semiconductors CIT

Here’s Third Point’s Latest 13f for Q4, 2010 >

Here’s Third Point’s 13f for Q3, 2010 >

