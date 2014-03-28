Dan Loeb Got In A Fight With The Mums In His Building Over The Swimming Pool Temperature

Activist investor Daniel Loeb, who runs Third Point LLC, once got in a dispute with the mums in 15 Central Park West over the temperature of the swimming pool, author Michael Gross writes in his new book “House Of Outrageous Fortune.”

Central Park West has a 75-foot lap pool. That’s definitely an amenity in New York City since it’s difficult to find a decent sized lap pool.

Loeb, who competes in triathlons and has braved the 50-something degree water in the San Francisco Bay — likes the water cold.

Most triathletes would agree with him on this one. They want the pool cold for swimming long distances.

Naturally, the mums and kids, who most likely aren’t completing a 2-mile swim workout, enjoy a warmer pool.

According to Gross, a questionnaire was sent out to the residents of the building about the pool’s temperature among other fitness center issues.

The mums were victorious in the pool temperature battle.

