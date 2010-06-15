Dan Loeb: Regulators Will Almost Surely Destroy The Financial System So I Got The Heck Out Of Financials

Dan Loeb

Photo: screen grab from 1440wallsteet.com

Like practically every other hedge fund manager, Dan Loeb has been investing in financials this year.But now he’s over the trend, according to a letter uncovered by Dealbreaker.



“I have no confidence in the politicized approach to financial reform and worry that our legislators will enact laws that will weaken rather than stabilise the financial system,” he wrote in his latest letter to investors.

In 2009, investments in the distressed financials brought in loads of cash for investors like David Tepper and John Paulson. Many managers continued to ride those investments out or trade in and out of some financials in favour of others through this year’s forst quarter.

Not Loeb! Since late January, he has peaced out of financials entirely.

From Dealbreaker:

“Upon seeing on a calendar of the day’s Washington events that President Obama was scheduled to speak on financial reform at 11:00AM, a mere two days after the Democrats lost Ted Kennedy’s Senate seat to Republican Scott Brown in a stinging defeat, I became concerned that he would take a politically popular populist (and therefore negative) stance on the banks, and so sold our significant positions in [Citi and Bank of America] as well as most of our position in Barclays. Although we have traded around these stocks since, at present we have no position in any commercial banks.

“These stocks are still statistically cheap, generally trading around 6x “normalized” earnings. However as an allocator of capital, I have no confidence in the politicized approach to financial reform and worry that our legislators will enact laws that will weaken rather than stabilise the financial system. Accordingly, we have also jettisoned our position in Wellpoint, a health care company that trades at less than 7x earnings because we could not predict how legislation or regulation may affect it.”

Interestingly, financials and healthcare were the two hedge fund trends we noted were the most popular in the first quarter of this year. (Check out who’s invested.)

Check out all of the hedge funds that were still invested in financials last quarter (Loeb is one of them)–>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.