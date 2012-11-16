Dan Loeb Dumped His JC Penney And Picked Up A Bunch Of Brand New Stocks Last Quarter

Photo: Heidi Gutman/CNBC

Dan Loeb’s hedge fund, Third Point Partners, has filed its 13F regulatory document.So let’s cut the preamble short and get to what Third Point’s holding.



Here’s what Loeb dumped in Q3:

2,000,000 shares of Dish Network

475,000 shares of Humana

6,480 share of JC Penny (he had a put on those, meaning he had the option to sell them at a set price on a given date)

Loeb upped his stake in Apple from 425,000 shares to 710,000 shares. He also upped his stake in AIG from 2,250,000 to 2,350,000.

Now here’s what Loeb picked up:

1,000,000 shares of Biomarin Pharma

5,000,000 shares of Metlife (he has a call on this stock meaning he has the option to buy more at a set price on a given date)

Symantec Corp, two kinds of stock totaling 8,070,000 with a call option

Wesco International for 16,990,000 shares

4,858,200 stake in Murphy Oil with a call option

There you have it.

