Dan Loeb is talking to Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times Dealbook Conference this morning and he just mentioned that he owns Fedex. He’s talked to the CEO and sounds confident about the position.

The stock spiked on that news and seems to be heading up. Right now it’s up around 1.8%

Here’s the chart from Yahoo Finance:

