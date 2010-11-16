Dan Loeb Liquidates His Position In Transdigm, Opens New Stake In Apple

Photo: 1440wallstreet.com

Dan Loeb sold a huge stake in Transdigm, the Cleveland maker of highly engineered aircraft components, last quarter.It’s especially notable because it was his biggest holding last quarter.



Here are the biggest moves made by the hedge fund manager of Third Point in Q3.

Loeb opened stakes in:

APPLE ~$42 million (150,000 shares)

CAREFUSION – ~$20 million (700,000 shares)

POTASH – ~$150 million (~1 million shares)* Loeb previously disclosed this position

Loeb bought more in:

AIRGAS INC – he picked up ~$30 million (~500,000 shares) to make his stake $100 million (1,500,000 shares)

ALCON – he bought ~$20 million (1 million shares) to make his stake ~$116 million (7 million shares)

Loeb sold stakes in:

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC – $7.3 million (1,000,000 shares)

CIT GROUP – ~$20 million (900,000 shares)

Loeb liquidated his position in:

TRANSDIGM – ~$100 million (1.8 million shares)

MACY’S – ~$50 million (2.6 million shares)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.