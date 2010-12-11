Dan Loeb: Obama Beats Me Because He Loves Me

Dan Loeb likes to talk a little dirty about his relationship with Obama, which he likens to a wife beater and his lady.



The hedge fund manager wrote a hilarious email to a number of Obama-supporting work colleagues, who he suspects naturally feel, much like Jamie Dimon, that Obama is vilifying his richest (former) supporters.

Dimon took the approach of a wise grandfather.

Loeb, on the other hand, does this:

Dear Friends/battered wives:

It is that time of year and I just thought of the perfect gift in light of some of you. In case the President’s hostage rant wasn’t enough to turn you off, I thought I’d buy any of you a great book for gals who just keep on pursuing the wrong guy. Made popular on Oprah a few years back, “He’s Just Not That Into You” seems like the perfect holiday stocking stuffer for true blue Democrats who just can’t get enough of our President’s smack downs on hard working successful Americans known as “the 2%”

I am sure, if we are really nice and stay quiet, everything will be alright and the President will become more centrist and that all his tough talk is just words; I mean he really loves us and when he beats us, he doesn’t mean it; he just gets a little angry….i mean when I am alone with him —at $30,000 a plate fund raisers—he’s really nice and once I got invited to the White House! It was so cool, because I could tell all my friends…and when he gives speeches, I mean i get to sit in the front row and my friends see me on TV…..and he usually doesn’t hit me in the face to it doesn’t show except for that one time…he’s not that bad really, unless he gets drunk (from power) and…..well, he really does love me or he wouldn’t invite me to all those $30,000 a plate fund raisers and ask my opinion all the time, right?

Frankly, Loeb can say whatever the hell he wants right now. His fund is up over 25% this year.

UPDATE: And look who has the last laugh. Some are calling today the worst day of Obama’s Presidency.

Via Dealbreaker

