Dan Loeb Is Auctioning Off A Chance For Five People To Have Lunch With Him

Photo: screenshot via Jewish Enrichment centre

Billionaire hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, the founder of Third Point LLC, is auctioning off a chance for five people to have lunch with him in either New York or LA for charity.The proceeds of the auction go to the Surfrider Foundation, according to Charitybuzz. [via Dealbreaker]



Here’s how Loeb is described on Charitybuzz…

“He is an avid contemporary art collector and a self-described “health nut” who has completed marathons and triathlons, Loeb practices Ashtanga yoga and remains a passionate surfer. He is devoted to education reform, serving as the Chairman of three Brooklyn charter schools and as a Founder of Students First New York.

“Given his keen insights on a wide variety of topics, a lunch with Dan promises to be an interesting and exciting opportunity to break bread with an investing luminary.”

SEE ALSO: The Life Story Of Dan Loeb >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.