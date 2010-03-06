Third Point's Dan Loeb Betting Big On Junk Financials Including John Thain's CIT Gig

Are U.S. ‘junk’ financials reborn?



Third Point Capital’s Dan Loeb has reported a concentrated position in the financial crisis horror story CIT, which is now being led by ex-Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain:

Third Point via Guru Focus:

CIT is currently one of our largest positions because we believe it presents a compelling option on the potential revitalization of one of the country’s largest middle‐market lenders as it transitions (according to our thesis) to a lending institution which will be funded eventually via a retail deposit base.

As shown in the graphic above, financials constitute his largest exposure. A second infamous financial, Citi, is part of the collection as well:

See more at Gurufocus >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.