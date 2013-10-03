The Best Of Dan Loeb's Vitriolic Letters And Emails

He’s back!

Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, who has a reputation for his vitriolic letters and emails, has sent a scathing letter to Sotheby’s, the activist investor’s latest target.

This time around Third Point CEO is a bit more toned down than he has been in the past, but he still, calls for the CEO to step down.

Rough, but his old letters were worse.

Back in the day Loeb would slam company CEOs for being the worst he’s ever seen and accuse them of “tooling around.”

Of course, he politely signs them “Very truly yours, Daniel S. Loeb” or “Sincerely, Daniel S. Loeb.”

We’ve compiled some of his best gems he’s sent to company execs in the past. [via danloebletters.blogspot] We have also included some of his more colourful emails that were made public.

