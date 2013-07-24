Everyone Is Talking About Dan Loeb's Taunting Message To Bill Ackman On His Bloomberg Terminal

Daniel Loeb, CEO, Third Point LLC, participates in the ‘Financial Firms: Past, Present and Future’ panel at the 2010 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, April 27, 2010.

Everyone is talking about hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb’s taunting message on his Bloomberg Terminal.



If you go to Loeb’s profile and click to send him a message, you’ll see the following header:

“New HLF product: The Herbalife Enema, administered by Uncle Carl.”

Bloomberg TV anchor Stephanie Ruhle pointed it out on Twitter.

Wow!Dan Loebs #bberg header “New HLF product: The @Herbalife Enema, administered by Uncle Carl” the battle continues… @BloombergTV — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) July 23, 2013

Herbalife, a multi-level marketing firm that sells nutrition products, has been the focal point of an epic clash of hedge fund titans.

Herbalife is the stock that Bill Ackman, who runs $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, is famously shorting. Back in December, Ackman said he’s shorting $1 billion worth of Herbalife stock because he believes the company is a “pyramid scheme.”

Shortly after Ackman revealed his short, Loeb snapped up a sizeable long position, which he later exited with a profit.

Ackman’s arch-nemesis Carl Icahn bought a massive stake in Herbalife and said that Ackman would be the victim of the “mother of all short squeezes.”

Here’s how the stock has performed since December 18, the trading session before Ackman confirmed his short:

